Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd gets new managing director

Bengaluru, Jan 12 (PTI) Senior IAS officer M Maheshwar Rao on Friday assumed charge as Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, officials here said.

Prior to this, he held the position of Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Department of Space, Bengaluru, the officials said.

"M Maheshwar Rao holds a BA (Mathematics, Economics and Statistics) from Nizam College, Hyderabad Central University, an MA (Economics) from University of Hyderabad and a Master's in Public Management from NUS and Harvard University," the BMRCL said in a statement.

His previous postings in the Karnataka Government include Managing Director of Karnataka State Industrial Investment and Development Corporation (KSIIDC) and Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL).

He has also served as Principal Secretary in various departments of the Karnataka government, such as Labour and Employment, Information and Public Relations, and Industry and Commerce, according to BMRCL. PTI AMP SDP SDP ANE