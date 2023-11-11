Bangalore Metro Rail to introduce mobile QR tickets

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Saturday said it will be introducing mobile QR tickets for the benefit of families and groups travelling together with effect from November 16.

Presently, Mobile QR tickets are being issued through mobile applications (Namma Metro, Paytm, WhatsApp and Yatra) to a single passenger for a journey.

However, based on demand, BMRCL is introducing mobile QR tickets to facilitate family and groups travelling together for a maximum of six passengers with effect from November 16, officials said.

According to officials, mobile QR tickets carry a discount of 5 per cent on the token fare. The passenger using this facility will receive one single QR ticket encrypted with the number of passengers.

For usage, this QR ticket has to be scanned once for each passenger of the group for entry and exit.

Passengers are encouraged to book mobile QR tickets in advance at their convenience of the home or office and to avoid queuing at ticket counters for purchase of tokens, the officials added.