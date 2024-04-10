Bangalore Metro rejects reports of man being denied entry due to attire, says he was drunk

Bengaluru, Apr 10 (PTI) The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Wednesday rejected reports in a section of the media that claimed that a man from an economically weak section of society was barred from using its train services over wearing "inappropriate" attire.

The BMRCL said the man in question was drunk and hence the security guards on duty at Doddakallasandra station initially denied him entry, but later let him through.

Earlier, a Metro passenger claimed that a labourer was stopped at the Metro station because of the way he was dressed.

“Location Doddakallasandra metro. One more incident of cloth/attire related incident happened in front of me just now. A labourer was stopped & told to stitch up his top two buttons… When did Namma metro became like this!!?” the passenger said in a post on social media platform X.

In a statement on Wednesday, the BMRCL said that on April 7 at 7.34 pm at Doddakallasandra Metro station, during the security check, staff found a person smelling of alcohol. "After confirming the smell, the security guard engaged with the individual to assess his condition to travel without disturbing other passengers. The individual admitted to drinking earlier in the day," the BMRCL said.

“Upon evaluating the individual's condition, the security guard then allowed him to travel keeping in mind the safety and comfort of other passengers. Issue as stated is not on his attire,” the statement said. PTI GMS RS GMS ANE