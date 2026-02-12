Bangalore Turf Club to be shifted to Kunigal in Tumakuru

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to shift Bangalore Turf Club to Kunigal town in Tumakuru, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Patil said the Cabinet decided to shift the Bangalore Turf Club to Kunigal Stud Farm.

The existing turf club in Bengaluru will be protected as a lung space, the minister said, adding what has to be done will be discussed later.

Within two years, the club had to shift, he added.

The Cabinet cleared leasing 110 acres and 20 guntas of land at the Kunigal Stud Farm in Tumakuru district, under the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department, to the club.

The Cabinet also approved changing the status of 1,777 acres and two and half guntas of land in 13 villages of Channarayapatna hobli in Devanahalli taluk of Bengaluru Rural district, which had been declared a "Permanent Special Agriculture Zone." The Cabinet also approved extending benefits under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) scheme to four private medical college hospitals within the GBA limits.

"The Cabinet has decided to grant referral exemption for 2A treatment procedures and other treatments under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) scheme at government rates in four private medical college hospitals within the Greater Bengaluru Authority limits on a pilot basis for one year," he said. PTI GMS KH