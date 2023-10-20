Bangaru Adigalar laid to rest with state honours

Chennai, Oct 20 (PTI) Spiritual guru Bangaru Adigalar was laid to rest on Friday at Melmaruvathur near here with full state honours, marked by a gun salute.

A sea of devotees thronged Melmaruvathur, about 97 km from here since Thursday evening to pay homage to their guru and Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin paid floral tributes to the departed spiritual leader.

Police personnel in ceremonial attire gave a gun salute and after last rites were performed by family members, the body was buried on the premises of the Melmaruvathur temple. Governor Ravi and Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi were present during the gun salute.

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Union Minister of State L Murugan, DMK MP Jagathrakshakan were among a host of others who paid their tributes.

Leaders of political parties including AIADMK's C Ve Shanmugam, PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss and BJP's K Annamalai paid homage. Adigalar died on Thursday. He was 82. PTI VGN SS