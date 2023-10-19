Bangaru Adigalar, who revolutionised spiritualism by permitting women into temples during their menstruation dies

Chennai, Oct 19 (PTI) Spiritual guru Bangaru Adigalar, popularly known as 'Amma' who revolutionised spiritualism in Tamil Nadu by allowing women into the sanctum sanctorum of Shakti temples passed away near here on Thursday, sources said.

He was 82 and he died at his residence at Melmaruvathur near here following chest pain. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

The Adhiparasakthi spiritual movement he founded is popular for the Melmaruvathur temple near here and its local worship groups across the state. He has a large devotee base.

A striking feature of his spiritual service is allowing women into the sanctum sanctorum of temples administered by him. Women were allowed to take part and perform worship during menstruation as well, still considered a taboo by several people.

He was conferred the Padma Shri Award in 2019 for his spiritual services to the nation. PTI VGN JSP VGN SA