Bangkok earthquake tremors felt in India's Kolkata and Imphal

Kolkata: Mild tremors were felt in Kolkata and Imphal on Friday after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Thai capital, Bangkok.

The epicentre was in central Myanmar, about 50 km east of the city of Monywa.

A high-rise building under construction collapsed when a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Thai capital midday on Friday, and possible casualties are not yet known.

A dramatic video circulated on social media showed the multi-story building with a crane on top collapsing into a cloud of dust, while onlookers screamed and ran.

Mild tremors were reported from Kolkata and its adjoining areas.

According to official sources, there have been no reports of damage to property or loss of life in the city due to the tremor.

In Manipur, tremors caused panic among residents of Thangal Bazar in Imphal, where many old multi-storey buildings are located.

However, no damage has been reported so far, police said.