Bangla MP murder mystery: Team visits Nepal in search of one conspirator

Kolkata, Jun 2 (PTI) A police team from Bangladesh has visited Nepal in search of one of the accomplices of the prime suspect in the murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar, a source in the West Bengal CID said on Sunday.

The team is in touch with the Nepal Police, who have assured it of all assistance, he added.

Anar was allegedly murdered in a posh flat in New Town area near here. An arrested person, who police claimed is a butcher by profession, allegedly chopped the body of the Bangladeshi lawmaker into 80 pieces and mixed them with turmeric before disposing them at different locations including a canal around New Town.

It is suspected that Anar’s friend and business partner Akhtaruzzaman, who is now a US citizen, plotted the murder.

"Grilling the arrested accused, we have come to know that one person, Siyam, and the main conspirator have fled to Nepal soon after committing the crime. It seems that Siyam is still hiding in Nepal while Akhtaruzzaman has gone to the USA," he told PTI.

Enquired about when the lawmaker's daughter would be arriving in the city, the officer said that they were expecting her in a couple of days.

Police have plans to conduct a DNA test on the flesh recovered from the septic tank of the New Town flat and match it with the daughter.

Meanwhile, search for the body parts of Anar continued on Sunday, he added.

The search for the missing MP, who reportedly arrived in Kolkata on May 12 to undergo medical treatment, began after Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in north Kolkata and an acquaintance of the Bangladeshi politician, filed a complaint with the local police on May 18.

Anar had stayed at Biswas's house upon arrival.

In his complaint, Biswas stated that Anar left his Baranagar residence for a doctor's appointment in the afternoon of May 13 and that he would be back home for dinner.

Biswas claimed that the Bangladesh MP went incommunicado on May 17, which prompted him to file a missing complaint a day later. PTI SCH NN