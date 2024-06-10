Bangla MP murder probe: Search for body parts continues

Kolkata, Jun 10 (PTI) A day after recovering human bones near Bagjola Canal in Kolkata's New Town area, sleuths of West Bengal CID on Monday continued their searches for other body parts of murdered Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar, an officer said.

The CID, which is interrogating Mohammad Siyam Hussain, one of the key accused in the case, continued their searches in and around the New Town area, the officer added.

"Siyam has given us details of the areas where the body parts were thrown. We are also looking for the trolley suitcase and the tools used in the crime," he added.

Investigators are also examining the call details from Siyam's phone, which has been sent for forensic testing.

On Sunday, the state CID recovered parts of human bones near Bagjola canal after interrogating Siyam, who was arrested by Nepal Police and extradited to India. The bone parts will soon be sent for forensic examination.

Earlier, the CID had recovered pieces of flesh, weighing around 3.5 kg, from the septic tank of a flat in New Town area where Anar was last seen on May 12.

The daughter of the Bangladesh MP is likely to arrive in Kolkata next week for DNA test, the CID officer said.

Siyam was brought to West Bengal on Saturday evening and placed under 14-day custody of the CID by a local court in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district.

Circumstantial evidence suggested that the Awami League leader was first strangulated and killed, after which his body was chopped into pieces, police claimed.

Efforts to locate the missing MP, who reportedly arrived in Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment, began after Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in north Kolkata and an acquaintance of the Bangladeshi politician, filed a missing complaint with the local police on May 18.

Anar had been staying at Biswas' residence upon his arrival. In his complaint, Biswas mentioned that Anar left his Baranagar residence for a doctor's appointment on the afternoon of May 13 and was expected back home for dinner. Anar's disappearance prompted Biswas to file the police complaint. PTI SCH MNB