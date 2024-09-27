Bangladesh cricket fan 'Tiger Robi' assaulted inside Kanpur stadium during test match

Kanpur: A Bangladeshi fan attending the India-Bangladesh Cricket Test match here on Friday was rushed to hospital after he was apparently heckled and assaulted inside the stadium.

The fan, who goes by the name of 'Tiger Robi', was dressed in a tiger's get-up – tiger being the emblem of Bangladesh cricket team – and standing in the C Block balcony of the Green Park stadium where the incident took place.

A clip on PTI Videos showed the fan being carried by medical officials and security personnel out of the stadium. Later they made him sit on a chair and fed him water.

The fan through gestures indicated he was punched on his lower back, according to the video clip.

The Kanpur Police, however, categorically denied the charge, and said his version would be cross-checked through the CCTV footage.

The Bangladeshi fan suffered from dehydration and was taken to hospital and now he was fine, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander told PTI.

"Bangladeshi fan was gasping for breath when he met a constable and went unconscious before he could speak to him, but now he is fine," the officer added.

Other details related to the incident were yet to be ascertained.

The incident comes amid a protest by right-wing groups near Green Park with the demonstrators demanding that the Test Match be cancelled.

Police said they have beefed up security in the area in view of the international match.