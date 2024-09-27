Bangladesh cricket fan 'Tiger Robi' claims assault in Kanpur stadium; later retracts

Kanpur (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) A Bangladeshi fan attending the second India-Bangladesh Cricket Test match in Kanpur on Friday was rushed to a hospital after he was apparently heckled and assaulted inside the stadium.

The fan, who goes by the name 'Tiger Robi', was dressed in a tiger's get-up -- tiger being the emblem of the Bangladesh cricket team -- and standing in the C Block balcony of the Green Park stadium where the incident took place.

A clip on PTI Videos showed the fan being carried by medical officials and security personnel out of the stadium. Later they made him sit on a chair and fed him water.

The fan through gestures indicated he was punched on his lower back, according to the video clip.

Robi later released a video message in which he denied the charges of assault and said he was in pain due to his illness.

A police officer said that Robi has come to India on a medical visa.

"Robi has reportedly been suffering from Tuberculosis, a serious illness that mainly affects the lungs, and has come to India for his treatment," said Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander.

Robi had also gone to Chennai to watch the first test match of the series between India and Bangladesh, the ACP said.

Intelligence authorities have been asked to check his visa and passport and look at the visa conditions. Officials have also been asked to explore the details about his travel history and activities since he came to India.

"We have screened the CCTV footage, which is also shared with media in which he was seen coming towards the media centre gate and suddenly he sat on the ground and was seen writhing in pain. My constable and several others went to take stock of the matter, but Robi could not communicate the exact sequence of events. But it was clear that he was in distress," the officer said.

He was also showing his abdomen and stomach, but we could not understand what he was saying, probably he had pain, he said.

Earlier, the Kanpur Police categorically denied the charge of assault and said his version would be cross-checked through the CCTV footage.

The Bangladeshi fan suffered from dehydration and was taken to hospital and he was fine, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander had earlier told PTI.

"Bangladeshi fan was gasping for breath when he met a constable and went unconscious before he could speak to him, but now he is fine," the officer said.

The incident comes amid a protest by right-wing groups near Green Park with the demonstrators demanding that the Test Match be cancelled.

Police said they have beefed up security in the area in view of the international match. PTI COR KIS NAV VN VN