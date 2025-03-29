Bangladesh govt, its army not taking steps to stop atrocities on Hindus there: VHP leader

Indore, Mar 29 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Saturday said the interim government of Bangladesh and the army of that nation were not taking steps to stop atrocities on Hindus.

There have been regular reports of atrocities on minority communities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government following a mass uprising in August last year. She fled to India, following which an interim government under chief advisor Muhammad Yunus was put in place.

"The interim government and the army in Bangladesh are not taking adequate steps to stop the ongoing atrocities against Hindus. Due to the violent and anarchic protests there last year, a dangerous situation has developed for all of south Asia, especially India, with regards to security," VHP general secretary Milind Parande told reporters here after attending a Bajrang Dal event.

Asserting that the situation in Bangladesh is very unfortunate, he said he trusted the Indian government and the country's diplomats will take stronger action to bring about a change.

"The silence of the global community on the ongoing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh is hypocrisy. Everyone should remember that Hindus also have human rights," Parande added.

He also condemned the objectionable remarks against Rajput king Rana Sanga by Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman.

Action must be taken against Suman for hurting the sentiments of people, he added.

Queried about SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's "foul smell at cow shelters" remark, Parande said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was "suffering the consequence of such nonsense".

In an apparent reference to SP's poll reverses, the VHP leader said Yadav was still not realising that one should not insult Hindu faith.

The VHP leader also claimed "many forces", since the 2001 Census, are trying to ensure people do not put Hindu as their religion in enumeration forms.

This is being done to show fewer Hindus in government records, he claimed.

"To protect the existence of the Hindu community, every Hindu family should have two to three children," he said.

He hailed the Centre's move to amend the Waqf Act and asserted that "unlimited and uncontrolled powers" of the Waqf Board should be reduced.

Answering a query, he said the 'one nation, one election' concept would reduce poll costs. PTI HWP LAL BNM