Bangladesh interim govt should be formed following democratic principles: US

Washington: The Biden Administration has said an interim government in Bangladesh, which has descended into chaos after the sudden resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid violent anti-quota protests, should be formed according to democratic principles, rule of law and the will of the Bangladeshi people.

"We want to see the Bangladeshi people decide the future of the Bangladeshi government," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

Bangladesh descended into chaos as Prime Minister Hasina surreptitiously resigned and fled the country in a military aircraft while the army stepped in to fill the power vacuum by announcing an interim government.

As the news of Hasina’s departure spread, hundreds broke into her residence, vandalising and looting the interiors, providing dramatic expression to the anti-government protests that have killed more than 300 people in a fortnight.

The embattled Bangladeshi leader later in landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad as part of her plan to go to London.

Miller told the press conference here the United States is monitoring the situation carefully and calls for an end to violence and fixing accountability for the deaths that have occurred over the past few weeks.

"All decisions regarding the interim government should be made with respect to democratic principles, rule of law and the will of the Bangladeshi people," he said.

"Now, as to what accountability looks like, that's something that should take place under Bangladeshi law. Obviously, anyone responsible for acts of violence, acts that break the law should be held accountable for them," he said.

In response to a question, Miller said he is not aware if the former prime minister Hasina has sought an asylum in the United States.

"With respect to the violence over the past few weeks and the deaths that have occurred, it is vital that we have full and transparent investigations to ensure accountability for these deaths. As relates to the interim government, we think that it's important that we focus on the Bangladeshi people's democratic aspirations and see a path to democratic governance," Miller said.

Noting that the US greatly values its relationship with the people of Bangladesh, he said, "We want to see that continued. I would just urge everyone with requests or questions about what the future may entail, we are not even 12 hours out from the reported resignation of the prime minister." Miller said the United States is monitoring the situation in Bangladesh carefully. "The United States stands with the people of Bangladesh. We urge all parties to refrain from further violence. Too many lives have been lost over the course of the past several weeks and we urge calm and restraint in the days ahead," he said.

"We welcome the announcement of an interim government and urge any transition be conducted in accordance with Bangladesh's laws. Finally, we are deeply saddened about the reports of human rights abuses, casualties and injuries over the weekend and past weeks. We share our deepest condolences with those who have lost loved ones and those who are suffering," Miller said.

Earlier, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said, "We are monitoring the situation in Bangladesh closely." "The United States has long called for respecting democratic rights in Bangladesh, and we urge that the interim government formation be democratic and inclusive," the spokesperson said.

The NSC spokesperson said the US "commend the Army for the restraint they have shown today. We encourage all parties to refrain from further violence and restore peace as quickly as possible".

"We express our deep concern and sadness about the reports of casualties and injuries over the weekend and past weeks, and we share our deepest condolences with those who lost loved ones and those who are suffering.

"It will be vital for the new government to carefully and credibly investigate all attacks, and provide accountability and justice for the victims," the spokesperson said.