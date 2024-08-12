Bangladesh interim leader Yunus a highly-learned person, won't allow rift in communities: Pawar

Pune, Aug 12 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday hailed Muhammad Yunus, the newly appointed head of Bangladesh's interim government, as a "highly-learned" leader capable of fostering unity amid the ongoing civil unrest in the neighbouring country.

Yunus, an esteemed economist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate took the oath as the chief adviser, a position equivalent to the prime minister, of Bangladesh's interim government on Thursday.

His appointment comes amid escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, which followed the recent ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

The unrest, initially sparked by student protests against the quota system, has evolved into broader upheaval, with reports of increased crimes targeting Hindus and the destruction of their temples.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar recalled Yunus' visit to Pune some years ago.

“As per my information, Yunus is a highly learned person who will work to ensure there is no rift between different communities and linguistic groups".

“Bangladesh must adopt a balanced stance, and it appears that the situation may improve with Yunus at the helm,” Pawar added.

The Indian government will extend co-operation to Bangladesh to help improve the situation there, the former Union minister said.