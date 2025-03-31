Bangladesh inviting China dangerous for Northeast region: Cong

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The Congress on Monday said Bangladesh inviting China to encircle India is very dangerous for the security of the Northeast region and alleged that the government is not taking care of the region including Manipur.

"Bangladesh is inviting China to encircle India. This attitude of the Bangladesh government is very dangerous for the security of our North East region. The government is not taking care of Manipur and China has already settled villages in Arunachal," Congress' head of media and publicity department Pawan Khera said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Our foreign policy is in such a pathetic state that the country, in whose creation India had a major role, is also today engaged in rallying against us," Khera also said.

He shared a video clip of Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus where he claimed that his country was the guardian of the ocean (Bay of Bengal).

Yunus was addressing a programme apparently in China, in which he purportedly said India has seven landlocked states in its eastern part known as seven sisters.

"They (those seven states) have no way to reach the ocean. We are the guardian of the ocean (Bay of Bengal)," he said, inviting China to send goods through it across the world.

Yunus was on a four-day visit to China last week when he also met Chinese President Xi Jinping.