Bangladesh MP murder probe: Bengal CID sleuths to revisit New Town flat to collect evidence

Kolkata, Jun 8 (PTI) The West Bengal CID has decided to revisit a flat in New Town area on the outskirts of Kolkata to collect evidence from there in connection with its probe into the murder of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar, a senior officer said on Saturday.

CID sleuths are also planning to conduct DNA tests of the traces of blood collected earlier from the flat, where the Bangladeshi politician was last seen on May 12, and match the results with that of the lawmaker's daughter, who is expected to arrive in Kolkata soon.

"Collecting samples from the flat will definitely help us proceed forward with the investigation. We will try to collect and send them for tests... We are planning to conduct a DNA test of the samples and then match the results with his daughter," the CID officer told PTI.

The decision was taken after body parts of Anar could not be traced during search operations, he said.

The CID officer also said the process was on to bring Mohammad Siyam Hussain, one of the key suspects in the brutal murder of the Bangladeshi MP, to Kolkata.

Hussain was arrested by the Nepal Police and extradited to India on Friday.

A team of two officers of Bangladesh Police had gone to Nepal where the accused had fled after allegedly committing the crime.

Efforts to locate the missing MP, who reportedly arrived in Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment, have been going on since Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in north Kolkata and an acquaintance of the Bangladeshi politician, filed a complaint with the local police on May 18. Anar had been staying at Biswas' residence upon his arrival.

In his complaint, Biswas mentioned that Anar left his Baranagar residence for a doctor's appointment in the afternoon of May 13 and was expected back home for dinner. However, Anar's disappearance prompted Biswas to file a missing person report. PTI SCH BDC