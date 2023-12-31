Bangladesh national arrested from Assam's Morigaon

Morigaon, Dec 31 (PTI) A Bangladeshi national living illegally with his name in the voter's list has been arrested in Assam's Morigaon district, a police officer said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in Chenimari village on Saturday night and arrested one person with a Bangladeshi passport who had taken shelter in the house of a woman without informing the police, Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kumar Das said.

The arrested person, identified as Islam Mandal, was also suspected to be a jihadi and had his name illegally entered in the voter's list under the Lahorighat assembly constituency as Noor Mandal, he said.

The SP claimed that he had also voted in the previous assembly polls.

The police also took a 14-year-old boy into their custody on the suspicion of also being a Bangladeshi national.

The police have beefed up operations in the districts as they suspect that there may be more such persons who have entered the district illegally to carry out anti-national activities, the SP added. PTI COR DG RG