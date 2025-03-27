National

Bangladesh National Day testament to our shared history: PM Modi writes to Yunus

New Delhi: Greeting Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and people of the neighbouring country on its National Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said this day "stands as a testament to our shared history and sacrifices, that have laid the foundation of our bilateral partnership."

Bangladesh celebrates its National Day on March 26, the day in 1971 when the country till then a part of Pakistan declared its independence.

In a letter extending felicitations to Yunus and people of Bangladesh, Modi said, "The spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh continues to remain a guiding light for our relationship, which has flourished across multiple domains, bringing tangible benefits to our peoples."

Yunus from his official handle on X also shared Modi's message.

Modi said India remains committed to advancing its partnership with Bangladesh, driven by the common aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity, and based on mutual sensitivity to each other's interests and concerns.

"Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," he wrote to Yunus.

Since the new interim government headed by Yunus stepped in following the ouster of the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, the ties between the two countries have seen a slump amid India's concerns over the violence targeting Hindus and a rise of hardline Islamist forces there.

