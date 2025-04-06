Bangladesh national dies, 15 injured after tourist bus overturns in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Apr 6 (PTI) A Bangladesh national died and at least 15 passengers from the neighbouring country were injured on Sunday, after a tourist bus overturned at Uttara Square near Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nunibala Nath and the body was sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

The tourist bus, travelling towards the pilgrim town of Puri with 70 Bangladeshi passengers, fell into a pit along a stretch of National Highway-16 at Uttara Square in the early hours of Sunday, a police officer said.

The driver fled the spot after the accident, he said.

Police personnel, along with locals, rescued the injured passengers and shifted them to Capital Hospital here. Three of the injured have been referred to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, as their health condition is critical, the officer said.

The ill-fated bus has been removed from the accident site, and arrangements were made for the other passengers to reach Puri, he added. PTI BBM RBT