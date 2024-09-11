Bangladesh national pushed back at border: Himanta

Guwahati, Sep 11 (PTI) One Bangladeshi trying to enter India illegally, was pushed back by Assam Police on Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A total of 18 such infiltrators have been sent back to their country so far this month by the police force of this northeastern state.

"In another alert move by @assampolice, one Bangladeshi national, Toyu Shaikh, was intercepted and pushed back to Bangladesh at 01:45 AM," Sarma posted on X.

"Our forces are on high alert at the border and we will prevent any (sic) attempt of infiltration into Indian territory. Good job Team!" he added.

Seventeen other Bangladeshi nationals, including two on Sunday, were apprehended and pushed back by police since September four, as per information shared by Sarma on X previously.

The CM had claimed earlier that around 50 Bangladeshi infiltrators had been identified and sent back till August-end, since the beginning of political unrest in the neighbouring country.

He said the immigrants were using Assam as a passage to reach the southern cities to work in the textile industry.

BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885-kms long Indo- Bangladesh border in the North East following the turmoil in Bangladesh.

Assam Police is also maintaining a high alert along the international border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally, Director General of Police G P Singh had earlier said.

Singh added that BSF is the first line of defence along the border and the Assam Police, as the second line, is also on strict vigil. PTI SSG SSG RG