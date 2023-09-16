Bangladesh Navy chief Admiral Hassan visits Western Naval Command

Mumbai, Sept 16 (PTI) Bangladesh Navy chief Admiral M Nazmul Hassan was on a three-day visit to Mumbai which culminated on Saturday during which he interacted with top Indian Navy officials and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Indian Navy played a big role in the 1971 war with Pakistan that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

In Mumbai, The Admiral interacted with Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command and discussed issues of mutual interest including increased cooperation in maritime operations, training and infrastructure accretion.

He was given an overview of the operational capability, responsibilities and activities of Western Naval Command.

“Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of the Naval Staff, Bangladesh Navy, accompanied by Mrs Nadia Sultana, President, Bangladesh Navy Family Welfare Association visited Mumbai 14-16 September 23,” the Navy said in a statement.

He visited indigenously built vessels including Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel INS Sunayna, guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam and Kalvari class attack submarine INS Khanderi.

During his visit to the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, Admiral Hassan interacted with Rear Admiral DK Goswami, Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard (Mumbai) and discussed matters related to the maintenance, repair and refit capabilities of the facility.

The Admiral was shown the state-of-the-art Aircraft Carrier Dock as well as other niche repair and maintenance facilities.

“The two neighbours are committed to bolstering maritime security in the region and share a common goal of development and prosperity. Bilateral ties between the two countries have grown steadily and the current visit significantly strengthens cooperation in the maritime domain,” the Navy said. PTI PR NR