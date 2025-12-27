Kolkata: Like the previous edition, Bangladesh is unlikely to participate in the upcoming International Kolkata Book Fair as organisers on Saturday said that nod from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was mandatory for any such participation.

Officials of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, which organises the annual event billed as the world’s largest book fair in terms of footfall, said they were unable to entertain requests from Bangladesh seeking allotment of stall space.

"We have made it clear that MEA clearance is compulsory before any application from across the border can be considered," Guild general secretary Tridib Chatterjee told PTI.

"As a non-official body, supported by the state and central governments for holding the fair, please note we cannot make any declarations about participation of Bangladesh on our own. Who will take responsibility if there is any security issue in the prevailing situation?" Chatterjee explained.

Several Bangladesh publishers had informally contacted Guild officials ahead of the first round of lottery for stall allotment held on December 26, but were informed that no decision could be taken without MEA clearance, another Guild functionary said.

To a query on whether Indian bookshops exclusively selling and distributing Bangladeshi publications could be present at the fair, the official declined to comment.

Bangladesh has traditionally been a significant participant at the Kolkata Book Fair, with publishers regularly participating since 1996 under the roof of a sprawling Bangladesh pavilion.

The country was the theme nation in 2022 and took part in the 2023 and 2024 editions as well. However, Bangladesh did not participate in the 2025 fair following the July unrest and subsequent situation.

The 49th edition of the International Kolkata Book Fair will be held from January 22 to February 3, 2026, with Argentina as the theme country.

Several other nations, including the UK, Germany, the US, France, Australia and Spain, are also expected to participate.

Guild president Sudhanshu Sekhar Dey said the organisers are planning to set up over 1,000 stalls, including new entrants.