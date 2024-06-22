Bangladesh PM Hasina meets Vice-Prez Dhankhar, both share views on economic development

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here as the two leaders discussed economic development, regional connectivity and green energy.

Hasina is on a two-day state visit to India, the first incoming bilateral state visit by a foreign leader after the formation of the new government in New Delhi following the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Vice President Secretariat, both sides underlined their deep-rooted historical ties as they shared views on various issues, including economic and developmental partnership, regional connectivity, green energy, digital linkages, and space collaboration among others. PTI NAB NSD NSD