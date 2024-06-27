Bangladesh PM Hasina sends Hilsa fish, rasgullas, mangoes to Tripura CM as goodwill gift

Agartala, Jun 27 (PTI) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday sent 50 kg of Hilsa fish, 50 kg of rasgullas and 400 kg of mangoes to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha as a goodwill gift.

This gesture was in response to Saha's earlier offering of 500 kg of pineapples to Hasina on June 23.

The consignment was received by the authorities of the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh at Akhaura Integrated Checkpost in Agartala and will be formally handed over to the CM soon.

First secretary and head of chancery of the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala, Md. Rezaul Haque Chowdhury, said this exchange of gifts aims to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance mutual understanding between the two neighboring countries. PTI PS MNB