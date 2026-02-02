Bangladesh polls 'not election but selection'; Jamaat to wield power from behind: Sajeeb Wazed Joy

Kolkata, Feb 2 (PTI) Terming Bangladesh's February 12 parliamentary polls a "selection, not an election", Awami League leader Sajeeb Wazed Joy warned that even if the BNP emerges as the largest party, Islamist outfit Jamaat-e-Islami would effectively "call the shots from behind", resulting in a weak and externally influenced government.

Speaking virtually at the discussion on a book titled "Inshallah Bangladesh - The story of a Unfinished Revolution" here on Monday, Joy alleged that the electoral outcome had already been "pre-determined" to ensure that no single party secures a clear majority, thereby paving the way for coalition politics dominated by Jamaat.

"This is not an election, it is a selection. The result is already fixed," the son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, claiming BNP would win the majority of seats but fall short of forming a strong government, while Jamaat would secure a disproportionately high number of seats despite its limited voter base.

From India's perspective, Joy warned that a weakened, Jamaat-influenced dispensation in Dhaka would pose serious security challenges for New Delhi, particularly along the porous eastern frontier, citing risks of cross-border militancy, radicalisation and renewed safe havens for extremist groups.

He argued that any erosion of Bangladesh's secular framework could revive networks that were dismantled during the Awami League's tenure, undermining counter-terror cooperation and threatening stability in India's Northeast.

"A weak, Islamist-backed government in Bangladesh is not just a Bangladeshi problem- it directly affects India's security and stability, in its eastern part," the senior Awami League leader said, flagging concerns over terror financing, infiltration and strategic vulnerabilities across South Asia.

There has been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations after deposed prime minister Hasina fled Dhaka and took shelter in India in August 2024 in the face of a massive anti-government protest.

Placing the election in a wider political context, Joy said Bangladesh was being governed by an "unelected regime" that came to power after violent unrest last year and was now backed by Islamist forces.

He alleged that one of the regime's first acts was to release convicted militants, including those jailed for the 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery terror attack, and claimed extremist groups now wield significant influence over the state.

"The Islamists are already in power," Joy said, accusing the authorities of using so-called pressure groups to silence dissent, intimidate judges and attack media houses.

Referring to the student-led protests in July-August 2024 upheaval, Joy acknowledged that the quota reform demands were legitimate but said the movement was hijacked by militants and Islamist groups, turning violent.

"Our failure was in communication," he said, adding that while the Awami League government had earlier removed the quota system, the issue resurfaced after a court ruling and was exploited by opposition forces.

Joy also criticised the banning of the Awami League, calling it a de facto suppression of all progressive political forces, while alleging that the Jatiya Party and smaller secular parties were prevented from campaigning through arrests, arson attacks on offices and intimidation.

Describing the contest as a "two-horse race" between BNP and Jamaat, Joy warned that a fragmented verdict would weaken the next government and increase foreign leverage over Dhaka's political decisions.

"A weak coalition government is easier to control," he said, cautioning that such an outcome would embolden Islamist forces and pose long-term risks to Bangladesh's secular and democratic foundations.

The February 12 election, he said, would determine whether Bangladesh moves towards constitutional democracy or deeper instability masked by electoral formalities.

The discussion was organised by Khola Hawa, a socio-cultural organisation, at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). PTI PNT NN