Bangladesh repatriates 23 Indian fishermen

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Bangladesh on Thursday repatriated 23 Indian fishermen while New Delhi released 128 Bangladeshi fishermen.

The mutual exchange of fishermen and their vessels has been worked out keeping in mind the humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities on both sides, according to an Indian readout.

"Indian fishermen who inadvertently crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line had been arrested by Bangladesh authorities recently," it said.

Bangladesh fishermen had also been apprehended by Indian authorities similarly.

"The two governments successfully concluded the release and repatriation of all 23 Indian fishermen and 128 Bangladesh fishermen, along with their operable vessels today," the external affairs ministry said in the readout.

It said the wellbeing of the Indian fishermen during their period of incarceration was monitored by the Indian High Commission, which provided them with warm jackets and ensured provision of essentials.

"The government of India attaches the highest importance to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen," the ministry said.