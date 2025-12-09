Bangladesh repatriates 47 Indian fishermen

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Bangladesh on Tuesday repatriated 47 Indian fishermen while India released 38 Bangladeshi fishermen.

The process of reciprocal repatriation of fishermen in each other's custody came amid frosty ties between the two countries.

"The two governments successfully concluded the release and repatriation of 47 Indian fishermen and 38 Bangladesh fishermen, along with their operable vessel today," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the mutual exchange of fishermen and their vessels has been worked out keeping in mind the humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities on both sides.

"The government of India attaches the highest importance to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen," the MEA said.

"To this end, it continues to work assiduously to secure the release of our fishermen from Bangladesh custody," it said.

In January, Bangladesh released 95 Indian fishermen, and in a reciprocal manner, New Delhi released 90 Bangladesh fishermen.

The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country. PTI MPB KVK KVK