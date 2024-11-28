Bangladesh should act without delay: CPI(M) on attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Thursday voiced concern over the plight of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, and said divisive politics based on religion is harmful both for Bangladesh and India.

"The situation of the Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh is continuing to cause concern. Various incidents have occurred that threaten their safety and security," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

The party asked the interim government of Bangladesh to act without delay.

"At a time when fundamentalist forces are active to create a communal divide, the Bangladesh authorities are yet to take firm steps to curb communal attacks. For the sake of peace and harmony, the Bangladesh interim government has to act without delay," the party said.

Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested in a sedition case in Bangladesh. He was later denied bail by a court, triggering protests by community members in various locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram.

The CPI(M) added that within India, Hindutva forces are allegedly indulging in wild and incendiary propaganda.

"In this connection, within India, the Hindutva forces are indulging in wild and incendiary propaganda.Their motives are suspect since it is these very forces who are responsible for Muslim-baiting as well as targeted attacks on minorities here," the statement said.

"Divisive politics based on religious communalism is harmful both for Bangladesh and India," the party added. PTI AO AO DV DV