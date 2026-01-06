Bangladesh situation concerning, Assam may see impact: Himanta

Bokakhat (Assam), Jan 6 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the ongoing situation in Bangladesh is a matter of concern and the state may witness some impact of it in the coming days.

Sarma also claimed that the "jihadi elements" have always remained in the state and it may still be there as "sleeper cells".

"Whatever is happening in Bangladesh, is a cause of concern for us. Torture on Hindus are increasing day by day. The situation is worrying and we may see its effect in Assam too," he told reporters on the sidelines of an official function here.

There has been a spate of violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh in the last few weeks, and mob violence or clandestine attacks have emerged as a major crisis in the changed political landscape.

"So, we have to remain cautious and monitor the situation. We will also have to give courage to Bangladesh's Hindu society," Sarma said.

As per the 2022 census, the Hindu population in Bangladesh is approximately 13.13 million, which accounts for about 7.95 per cent of the country's total population.

Talking about fundamentalist activities in Assam, the CM said, "Jihadis are there in Assam and we are getting its proof repeatedly in the last 10 years. There may be some elements hiding somewhere even now, may be they are part of the sleep cells. These are all matters of concern." Assam's security has always been an issue of concern and it will remain so untill there is an improvement in the entire geopolitical issue, he added.

In December last year, 11 people were arrested in Assam and Tripura for their alleged links with Bangladesh-based fundamentalist groups that were aiming to destabilise the Northeast, according to the police. PTI TR TR NN