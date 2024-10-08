Bangladesh smugglers attack BSF on Indian territory; 1 infiltrator killed

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) A Bangladesh smuggler was killed in retaliatory action on Monday after he and his group infiltrated into border areas of Salpokar in Tripura, official sources said.

The Bangladesh smugglers, armed with sharp weapons, tried to smuggle in contraband into India, they said.

The group comprised 12 to 15 smugglers and the incident took place around 6 pm at Salpokar, Gokul Nagar, Tripura, the sources said.

The BSF personnel on duty spotted the infiltrators and called in other jawans when one of them was overpowered and attacked by the group, they said.

One round of fire was opened in air at a distance of about 40 metres upon which some of these miscreants fled back to Bangladesh, the sources said.

Others, however, encircled a BSF jawan and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon (dah), and overpowered him, making him fall down, they said.

Sensing danger and to save his life, the jawan fired two rounds from his service weapon after which the other miscreants fled to Bangladesh, the sources said.

On checking the area, one Bangladeshi smuggler was found dead, they said.

According to the official sources, the butt of the rifle of the BSF jawan got damaged in the scuffle and he suffered cut wounds on his left arm, bruises on the neck and internal injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment.