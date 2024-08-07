Bangladesh turmoil: BSF DG reviews operational preparedness along Tripura border

Agartala, Aug 7 (PTI) BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday reviewed operational preparedness along the Tripura-Bangladesh border following political turmoil in the neighbouring country, said an official.

Additional DG Ravi Gandhi and other senior officers of the Border Security Force held a meeting at the headquarters of the Tripura Frontier here to review operational preparedness along the international border.

“The DG was briefed about the security arrangement along the state’s border with Bangladesh by the senior officials. Singh will have a separate meeting with state DGP Amitabh Ranjan and Inspector General (Law & Order) Saumitra Dhar on the overall security scenario along the Bangladesh border,” the official said.

Sources said Chaudhary’s scheduled visit to some border areas to take stock of the ground situation was cancelled. However, the ADG (BSF) will go to two border locations - Srimantapur and Nehalchandrangar - in Sepahijala district.

Following the unrest in Bangladesh, the BSF has enhanced its vigil along the 856-km border in the state to thwart attempts of illegal entry from across the boundary.