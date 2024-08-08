Bangladesh crisis: Efforts being made to create instability in India, claims Rashtra Sevika Samiti

New Delhi: Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief Shantha Kumari on Thursday claimed efforts are being made to create confusion among people and instability in India against the backdrop of the prevailing turmoil in Bangladesh, as she called upon the Hindu society to remain vigilant and united to thwart any such moves.

The Rashtra Sevika Samiti is a women organisation which parallels the ruling BJP's ideological fountainhead Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

In a video statement, Kumari claimed that Hindus are being subjected to atrocities in Bangladesh since the elected government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was "brought down". This is "extremely condemnable", she said.

"Attack on Hindu temples there, kidnapping of girls...All these acts are unacceptable. the Rashtra Sevika Samiti condemns it," she said.

Kumari claimed that in India too, efforts are being made to create confusion in the minds of youngsters and instability against the backdrop of the prevailing situation in Bangladesh.

"It is necessary for the Hindu society to take on such anti-India forces while remaining united and vigilant. Therefore, I appeal to the entire Hindu society and Rashtra Sevika Samiti volunteers that they make efforts to deal with this problem while remaining united," she said.

At least 232 people were killed in Bangladesh in incidents of violence that erupted following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on Monday, according to a media report on Thursday, taking the death toll to 560 since the anti-quota protests first started in mid-July.

A number of Hindu temples, households and businesses were vandalised, women assaulted and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League party that is headed by Hasina were killed in the violence in Bangladesh after she fled the country, according to two community leaders in Dhaka.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday promised to deliver a government which assures safety to its citizens, as he returned to the protest-torn Bangladesh from Paris to take oath as the head of the interim government following the ouster of Hasina.