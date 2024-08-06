Bangladesh unrest: BSF reviews border security in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 6 (PTI) The BSF has reviewed security along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam following the ongoing turmoil in the neighbouring country, an official said on Tuesday.

High alert has been sounded along BSF’s Guwahati Frontier of Indo-Bangladesh border with commanders at all levels being asked to maintain utmost vigilance.

Intelligence operations have been intensified to ensure timely detection and neutralisation of any threat, the BSF spokesperson added.

He said the security situation along the international border under the Guwahati Frontier of BSF has been reviewed "anticipating various contingencies".

“A state of high alert has been declared to address any potential security threat. Commanders at all levels have been directed to maintain utmost vigilance and readiness to handle any unforeseen circumstances,” he said.

The commanders have been asked to keep a strict watch on the border, with augmented manpower and the formation of quick reaction teams (QRT).

Of the 4,096 kms Indo-Bangladesh international border, 509 kms comes under the jurisdiction of the BSF Guwahati Frontier, stretching from Cooch Behar district of West Bengal to South Salamara Mankachar in Assam.

The Guwahati Frontier has deployed 11 battalions and one water wing to guard this stretch, all of which are now on high alert. Surveillance at all Land Custom Stations (LCS) has been intensified, the spokesperson said.

He said manpower at border outposts (BOPs) has been increased and all surveillance equipment is being utilised to its full capacity to ensure effective monitoring.

Sub-units have been instructed to maintain high vigilance and be prepared to address any adverse situation promptly.

Intelligence operations have been enhanced to provide real-time information, ensuring any emerging threats are swiftly identified and neutralised, the spokesperson said. PTI SSG SSG NN