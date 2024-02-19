Bangladesh visa centre in Silchar soon: Envoy

Silchar (Assam), Feb 19 (PTI) A Bangladesh visa centre will be opened here soon, following the demand of people of the three districts of Assam's Barak Valley, an envoy from the neighbouring country said on Monday.

Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner at Guwahati, Ruhul Amin, said there is considerable demand for visas to Bangladesh from Barak Valley comprising Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts, and thus it has been decided to open a visa centre here.

Silchar is the Cachar district headquarters.

The date of opening of such a facility is yet to be decided, but it will done soon, he said.

Applications will be received, and visas for a trip to Bangladesh will be issued from here, Amin said.

A proposal to start a border market at Harinagar part II of Katigorah will also be examined, and hopefully, there will be a positive outcome soon, he said.

The market was proposed to be set up on 500 bighas of land on the bank of the Surma river at Katigorah in Cachar district.

The Bangladesh government was considering opening two such markets to establish goodwill and coordination among the people living in the border areas of the two countries, he said.

"Our government always emphasises on maintaining a good relationship with India," Amin added. PTI COR DG BDC