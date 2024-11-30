Bangladesh will suffer if corrective actions not taken: Tripura CM

Agartala, Nov 30 (PTI) Asserting that Bangladesh would suffer if corrective actions are not taken by the interim government, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said those in power in the neighbouring country have forgotten the past and trying to rewrite history.

Speaking at the Sharad Shamman award function in Rabindra Bhaban here, Saha urged the people to rise up in protest against the incidents of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

"The way things are going on in Bangladesh is not acceptable. The people of Tripura had contributed a lot in giving birth to Bangladesh through the 1971 liberation war along with the Indian Army," he said.

Saha said those in power in Bangladesh have forgotten the past and are trying to rewrite history.

"Our central leadership is observing the situation in the neighbouring country. The government, which is functioning in such a way, can't be tolerated to run the show. There will be no opportunity for repentance if they don't take corrective steps," he said.

He also urged the people to raise voices against the atrocities in the neighbouring country.

"We are celebrating Durga Puja here while idols of Goddess Durga and Goddess Kali are being desecrated in Bangladesh. It's time to be united and raise voice against such atrocities in the neighbouring country," he said. PTI PS SOM