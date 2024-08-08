Bangladeshi arrested in Assam for illegally entering India

Nagaon (Assam), Aug 8 (PTI) A Bangladesh national was arrested in Nagaon district of Assam for illegally entering India amid turmoil in the neighbouring country, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Dhing police station apprehended four people, including a Bangladesh national, at Dhing cattle market on Wednesday evening.

Police seized nine cattle heads from the possession of the Bangladeshi and his associates, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka said.

The apprehended person has been identified as Humayun Kabir (32), son of Monir Uddin, hailing from Lathi village in Gowainghat police station in Sylhet district of Bangladesh, he added.

"During interrogation, Kabir claimed that he bribed a BSF official and illegally entered India through the international border in Dawki without any valid travel document mainly for cattle trading," the SP said.

It also came to light that the Bangladeshi crossed the border on August 4 and reached Borghat area in central Assam's Nagaon district on August 6, he added.

"After searching a few houses at Geruaati village in Samaguri of Nagaon district, police recovered a mobile phone handset with two Bangladeshi SIM cards from the possession of the arrested foreigner. He was residing at Geruaati village," the official said.

On August 5, Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister of Bangladesh and left the country amid massive protests that originated against a controversial job quota system.

Over 500 people, including police personnel, were killed across Bangladesh in the violence centering the students' movement. PTI TR TR ACD