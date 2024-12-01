Bangladeshi arrested in Kolkata for overstaying for over 2 yrs

Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) A Bangladesh national has been arrested by Kolkata Police for allegedly overstaying in the country by faking his identity, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, officers from Park Street police station conducted a raid at a hotel on Marquis Street on Friday night where the accused had been working for the last two years, he said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the accused had procured two fake documents – a passport and an Aadhaar card -- to conceal his identity and continue working in the hotel, the officer said.

The arrested person had entered India around two years ago, he said. PTI SCH ACD