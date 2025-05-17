Bangladeshi couple held for illegal stay in Chhattisgarh's Durg district

Durg, May 17 (PTI) A Bangladeshi couple has been arrested for illegal stay in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, a police official said on Saturday.

Incidentally, Mohammad Rasel Sheikh (36) and his wife Shahida Khatun (35) were arrested for the same offence here in 2020 and were out on bail, the official pointed out.

The Special Task Force of the district police, which has been constituted to identify Bangladeshi / Rohingya intruders living illegally in the state, held them on Friday from their rented house in Contractor Colony in Supela in Bhilai, said Durg Senior Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal at a press conference here.

"The woman initially tried to mislead police by claiming they were Jyoti and Rasel Sheikh, residents of Mominpur village in North-24 Parganas district in West Bengal. They told police the duo were staying in Mumbai-Thane from 2009 to 2017 and working as labourers for caterers. In 2017, they shifted to Bhilai in Durg and continued the same work," he said.

"The two produced Aadhar cards with names Jyoti Rasel Sheikh and Rasel Sheikh which were found fabricated on verification. The duo later broke down during sustained questioning and confessed they belong to Jessore district in Bangladesh," the SP said.

Khatun entered India illegally through WB's North 24 Parganas district in 2009, moved to Mumbai and worked in a catering unit where she met Sheikh, he said.

They went back to Bangladesh, got married, and then returned to India in 2017 with passports and visas, and obtained Aadhaar cards and PAN cards in the name of Jyoti Rasel Sheikh and Rasel Sheikh through fake documents while living in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, the official added.

"They shifted to Bhilai in 2017 and started working in a catering unit. While Khatun's visa expired in September 2018, Sheikh's expired in April 2020. A case was registered against them in 2020 for illegal stay. They got bail in the case, which is pending. Another FIR pertaining to loot is pending against Sheikh in Durg. They changed their Mumbai addressed to that in Supela using forged documents and also opened bank accounts here," the SP said.

The duo were booked under provision of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Foreigners Act 1946 and Indian Passport Act 1920 and further probe is underway, he said.