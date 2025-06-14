Bangladeshi couple held in Chhattisgarh for illegal stay

Raipur, Jun 14 (PTI) A Bangladeshi couple was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city for allegedly staying illegally in India, police said on Saturday.

The couple - Mohammad Dilawar (49) and his wife Parween Begum (44) - were taken into custody on Friday from a rented house in Dharam Nagar locality in Pachpedi Naka area under Tikrapara police station limits, an official said.

A joint team of the anti-crime and cyber unit and the local police apprehended the couple following a tip-off about Bangladeshi intruders living illegally here for a long time, he said.

The couple hailed from Mukhtarpur village in Munshiganj district in Bangladesh, he said.

"Following his arrest, Dilawar told the police that he entered India illegally from Bangladesh around 16 years ago through Bangaon town in West Bengal. After that, he started living in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city," the official added.

During his illegal stay in various localities, Dilawar obtained a fake passport, Aadhaar card, voter ID card, PAN card and school certificate, he said.

Two years after sneaking into India, Dilwar brought his wife and one-year old daughter to Raipur and also obtained their fake passports, he added.

Dilawar ran a stall in Tikrapara locality, where he sold egg dishes to earn his livelihood, and obtained fake documents through one of his customers.

The couple has been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Foreigners Act 1946, Indian Passport Act 1967 and Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, and further probe was underway, he added. PTI COR NP