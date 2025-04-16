Bangladeshi couple, minor child, apprehended from Delhi's Narela

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended a Bangladeshi couple and its child staying allegedly illegally in the Narela Industrial Area of the outer-north part of the city, an officer said on Wednesday.

"They will be sent to a deportation centre following completion of all legal formalities," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Nidhin Valsan said in a statement.

He said a tip-off led the police to a rented room in the area where the family was detained.

The two adults have been identified as Hilal Hussain, 36, and his 32-year-old wife Taslima Akhtar.

Hilal, a native of Barguna district in Bangladesh, had been living in India for several years. He initially settled with his parents in Yamuna Pushta Jhuggi and later moved to JJ Colony in Bawana, the officer said. He works as a daily wager at a local milk booth.

During interrogation, Hilal revealed he married Taslima, also a Bangladeshi national, about five years ago. The couple had been living in Narela since then.

Police found that despite possessing an Aadhaar card, Hilal failed to produce any valid travel or immigration documents confirming legal stay in India.