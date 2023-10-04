Bangladeshi couple, son held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Oct 4 (PTI) Police have arrested a Bangladeshi couple and their son for illegally staying in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

A team of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) during a raid on Monday night spotted the three persons at a chawl in Nerul area and apprehended them, the official from Nerul police station said.

The 43-year-old man, his 40-year-old wife and their son aged 25 did not possess any document for staying in India, the official said.

The Nerul police have registered offences against the three persons under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Passport (Entry into India) Rules and the Foreigners Act, the police added. PTI COR GK