Bangladeshi family apprehended in Haryana's Nuh without travel documents

Nuh, Feb 8 (PTI) Five members of a Bangladeshi family found roaming here without passport and visa were apprehended by a joint team of the chief minister flying squad and the state intelligence department, police said on Saturday.

Satyender Singh, the in-charge of the intelligence department, said they received information that a Bangladeshi family was going towards Nuh in an auto from Badkali Chowk. They were apprehended near Bhadas village, he said.

During questioning, the Bangladeshis revealed that they had come to work at a brick kiln in the Nuh area, but the owner did not give them work, the officer said, adding that they had no visa or passport.

The man, his wife and three children were handed over to the Nagina police station, he said.

Singh also said that the family members are natives of Kurigram village in Bangladesh.