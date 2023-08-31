Bangladeshi girl dies of health complications at Nagpur hospital days after admission post-emergency landing of flight

Nagpur, Aug 31 (PTI) A 15-month-old Bangladeshi girl, who was admitted in a critical state to a private hospital in Nagpur city on August 27 after her health deteriorated on board a Delhi-bound Vistara flight, died early on Thursday due to medical complications, an official of the hospital said.

The Bengaluru-New Delhi flight on which the girl was flying along with her family members was rerouted and it made an emergency landing at the Nagpur airport late Sunday night. The toddler fell unconscious after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-flight. Co-passengers promptly initiated life-saving measures by providing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to the baby, he said.

The child passed away at 3.15 am on Thursday after a relentless struggle for the last three days, said Aejaz Shami, Deputy General Manager (Branding and Communications) at the KIMS-Kingsway Hospitals, where the girl was admitted.

The child was in a critical state after several resuscitation efforts mid-flight and during transfer to the hospital, he said in a release.

The child suffered from several complications, including renal and cardiac failures, he added.

"The staff and doctors at the hospital offered round-the-clock care to the child and in spite of exemplary care, the child could not survive and was declared dead at 3.15 am today," he said.

The girl's parents and relatives were counselled regularly and at last understood the fate of the child as she started developing multi-organ dysfunction one by one, Shami added.

"The hospital authorities are trying to transfer the mortal remains of the child to Bangladesh," he added. PTI CLS NP