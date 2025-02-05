Bangladeshi Hindu couple held for illegally entering India via Nepal

Pilibhit (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) A Bangladeshi Hindu couple and their four-year-old child have been detained by police here for allegedly entering the country illegally via Nepal, an officer said on Wednesday.

The couple arrived in Nepal on January 28 with visas valid until February 10, he added.

They then crossed into India and sought shelter in Gabhiya Saharai village, a Terai region settlement known for housing displaced Bengali families, local officials said.

According to Ashok Pal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Madhotanda police station, the family's movements over the past week are being investigated and they were detained following input from intelligence agencies.

The couple told police that they fled Bangladesh due to increased persecution of minorities after a change in government.

They connected with members of the Bengali community in Nepal before crossing into India and local villagers provided them with shelter.

The Gabhiya village area has a history of accommodating displaced Bengali families, particularly those who arrived from East Pakistan between 1965 and 1971. PTI COR CDN CDN ARD ARD