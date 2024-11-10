Bangladeshi infiltration poses threat to 'Sanatan Sanskriti' in Jharkhand: Mohan Yadav

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Nov 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday claimed that Bangladeshi infiltration was posing a threat to 'Sanatan Sanskriti' in Jharkhand.

He also accused the JMM-led alliance government of being neck-deep in corruption and looting people.

"The Bangladeshi infiltrators are not only posing a threat to our land and women but also the Sanatan Sanskrit. They want to ruin our culture", Yadav said while addressing a rally in Deoghar.

He said that the JMM-led alliance formed a government in Jharkhand in 2019 by making "false promises" such as providing jobs and gold coins.

"The government is neck deep in corruption with land scam of Rs 1,000 crore and MGNREGA scam of Rs 1,000 crore. It is shameful that a CM goes to jail on corruption charges", he said.

Appealing to voters to oust the JMM-led government, he said that women would be provided Rs 2,100 per month under the 'Gogo-Didi' scheme as soon as BJP comes to power in the state. Around 2.87 lakh government posts would also be filled, he said.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, while votes will be counted on November 23. PTI SAN SAN RG