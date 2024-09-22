Bangladeshi infiltrators 'vote bank' for JMM-led coalition in J'khand: UP deputy CM at BJP rally

Koderma (Jharkhand), Sep 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday alleged that Bangladeshi infiltrators were a "vote bank" of JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand, and the ruling party would not chase them out of the state.

Addressing a public rally in Koderma as part of the BJP’s 'Parivartan Yatra', Maurya accused the Hemant Soren government of "failing" to fulfil election promises on all fronts and making Jharkhand famous for "corruption".

"The Bangladeshi infiltrators, who were earlier restricted to West Bengal only, spread across Jharkhand in large numbers, which is a big challenge. The JMM-led government cannot chase them out of the state. The ruling coalition considers infiltrators as their vote bank," Maurya said.

The BJP considers illegal immigrants a "blot on Jharkhand's dignity" and is the "only party which can chase them out of the state", he claimed.

Maurya said, "The Hemant Soren-led government has failed on all fronts and made Jharkhand famous for corruption. I appeal to the people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls for the welfare of the poor, farmers, bright future of youths and making women lakhpati didi." India is progressing fast under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he claimed.

"Our borders are safe now and India is moving towards becoming the world's third-largest economy soon," he said.

With an eye on the assembly elections due later this year, the opposition BJP in Jharkhand would carry out six 'Parivartan' processions to reach out to the people and "expose the failures" of the JMM-led government in the state.

These marches will cover 5,400 km across 81 assembly segments in 24 districts before concluding on October 2.

Around 50 national and state-level leaders of the BJP, including chief ministers of several states, are expected to participate in such rallies. PTI CORR SAN BDC