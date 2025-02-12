Bangladeshi man among 4 arrested by BSF for smuggling bid

Kolkata, Feb 12 (PTI) Four persons, including a Bangladeshi, were arrested by BSF jawans during a late-night operation in south Bengal, the paramilitary force said in a statement.

Two cattle and a large quantity of banned phensedyl cough syrup were recovered from their possession, it added.

At Kashmahal border outpost, jawans saw 5-6 persons attempting to smuggle goods on Tuesday night. Upon approaching the group, they fled, but one was caught. Five bags containing 897 bottles of phensedyl were recovered and the arrested person confessed to being a Bangladeshi, the statement added.

In a separate operation at Pannapur outpost, BSF jawans apprehended three Indian cattle smugglers attempting to cross the border. Armed with swords, knives, and a fake plastic gun, the smugglers were trying to smuggle two buffaloes into Bangladesh.

All the arrested persons have been handed over to the authorities for legal action, while the rescued cattle will be shifted to an animal shelter after e-tagging. PTI SUS MNB