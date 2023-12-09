Bangladeshi man arrested for running sex racket

Palghar, Dec 9 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday claimed to have busted a sex racket with the arrest of a Bangladeshi national.

The racket was operating for the last two years and nearly 250 women and girls were pushed into flesh trade through it, said an official.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of Mira-Bhayander Vasai Virar police commissionerate had received a tip-off that Ashok Das (54), a Bangladeshi national, was running a sex racket from a Mhada colony in Nalasopara area, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Madan Ballal.

Police used a decoy customer to strike a deal with the accused and then raided the flat on Friday and rescued a 17-year-old girl, the ACP said. Two more Bangladeshi women, around 23 years old, were also rescued from another place subsequently.

Das told police that he hails from Dacca and arrived in Delhi 15 years ago.

He brought girls from Bangladesh and provided them to agents in Mumbai's red light areas, he allegedly confessed.

Das was booked under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code and further probe was underway, ACP Ballal said. PTI COR KRK