Bangladeshi man arrested in UP while illegally crossing over to India from Nepal

Maharajganj (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old Bangladeshi national has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's border with Nepal for allegedly trying to cross over to India without travel documents, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Saiful Islam was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the Nichlaul area of the Maharajganj district on Monday evening.

Officials did not find a visa and passport with him, Circle Officer (Nichlaul) Anuj Kumar Singh said, adding that legal action has been initiated and the Bangladeshi national was being questioned.

"Police are also investigating whether he was connected to any criminal activity and what his modus operandi was for entering India. The Intelligence Bureau has also been informed about the matter," the official added. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD