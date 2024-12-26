Bangladeshi man held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold: Customs

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A Bangladeshi man has been arrested for allegedly smuggling gold valued at nearly Rs 82 lakh into the country by concealing it inside a sock at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, the customs department said on Thursday.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai on Wednesday.

"The detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of four oval-shaped wet capsules suspected to contain gold paste having a gross weight of 1,259 grams inclusive of transparent/brownish polythene packing, concealed in the sock of the passenger," it said.

One uneven rectangular shaped gold bar weighing 1,101 grams was extracted from the said gold paste recovered from the passenger having total tariff value of Rs 81.76 lakh, the customs department said in a statement.

The gold was seized and the passenger has been arrested, it added. PTI AKV AKV HIG HIG